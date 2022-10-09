Sign up
Photo 635
West MacDonnell Ranges
West MacDonnell Ranges are very old like most of Australian mountains. They are located in central part of Australia, close to a town called Alice Springs. There is a well-known walking track along these ranges called Larapinta Trail.
9th October 2022
9th Oct 22
1
0
Gosia
ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
1839
photos
61
followers
74
following
10
1
2019-2020
SM-A325F
10th August 2022 12:04pm
australia
trip
Babs
ace
Lovely composition there is something so beautiful about a dead tree in a photo
October 9th, 2022
