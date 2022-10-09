Previous
West MacDonnell Ranges by gosia
Photo 635

West MacDonnell Ranges

West MacDonnell Ranges are very old like most of Australian mountains. They are located in central part of Australia, close to a town called Alice Springs. There is a well-known walking track along these ranges called Larapinta Trail.
9th October 2022 9th Oct 22

Gosia

Photo Details

Babs ace
Lovely composition there is something so beautiful about a dead tree in a photo
October 9th, 2022  
