Forest Kingfisher by gosia
Forest Kingfisher

We spotted that beautiful kingfisher while cruising the wetlands in Northern Territory.
This bird is native to Indonesia, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea and northern part of Australia.
Gosia

