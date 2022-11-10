Sign up
Photo 667
Sunset over Yellow Waters
We had a magical time in Kakadu. It was a wildlife photography paradise. Now is time to move towards the East Coast of Australia. It is a nearly three thousands journey.
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
1
0
Gosia
ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
1871
photos
64
followers
75
following
182% complete
660
661
662
663
664
665
666
667
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2019-2020
Camera
SM-A325F
Taken
25th August 2022 6:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
,
trip
narayani
Such a peaceful image…
November 10th, 2022
