Rainbow Lorikeet Parrot by gosia
Photo 669

Rainbow Lorikeet Parrot

Always nice to spot it... Photo taken in Rockhampton Botanical Gardens in Queensland.
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

Gosia

@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture with these gorgeous flowers. Love your focus and dof.
November 13th, 2022  
