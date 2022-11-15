Sign up
Photo 672
Noisy miners' story
It was such a treat to observe those birds...
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
3
1
Gosia
ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
1876
photos
64
followers
75
following
665
666
667
668
669
670
671
672
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2019-2020
Privacy
Public
Tags
australia
,
trip
Babs
ace
Nice storytelling
November 15th, 2022
Wylie
ace
I know they're native, but not my favourite birds. Nice shots though.
November 15th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
November 15th, 2022
