Photo 681
Pandanus
Pandanus spiralis produces tough fibrous fruit. Each cluster of fruit has about 10 to 25 individual nut-like fruits which each contain 7 to 10 seeds.
24th November 2022
24th Nov 22
Gosia
ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
674
675
676
677
678
679
680
681
Album
2019-2020
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
8th September 2022 1:11pm
Tags
australia
,
trip
