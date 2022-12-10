Previous
Queen Victoria Building by gosia
Queen Victoria Building

Located in the central Sydney district, built in the the end of the nineteenth century with many exclusive shops and restaurants.
Gosia

September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
Diana ace
What a fabulous capture of this beautiful building! I even had the pleasure of seeing it for myself many years ago.
December 11th, 2022  
