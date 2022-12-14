Sign up
Photo 701
First nations Art
National Gallery of Australia in Canberra has the world’s largest collection of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art. I found these pieces amazing.
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
3
0
Gosia
ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
1905
photos
66
followers
73
following
192% complete
View this month »
694
695
696
697
698
699
700
701
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
2019-2020
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
,
trip
narayani
Love the crocodile!
December 15th, 2022
Wylie
ace
They are lovely. There is a lot there to see.
December 15th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So interesting .
December 15th, 2022
