First nations Art by gosia
Photo 701

First nations Art

National Gallery of Australia in Canberra has the world’s largest collection of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art. I found these pieces amazing.
Gosia

narayani
Love the crocodile!
December 15th, 2022  
Wylie ace
They are lovely. There is a lot there to see.
December 15th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So interesting .
December 15th, 2022  
