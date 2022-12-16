The end

After two months on the road, in August and September this year, traveling in a motorhome with my friend from Poland, are trip started and finished in Melbourne. We covered around twelfth thousand kms, we visited Victoria, South Australia, Northern Territory, Queensland and New South Wales and seen many remote places including Uluru, West Macdonald Ranges, Kakadu, Ubirr but also the biggest cities, Sydney and Melbourne. It was a trip of a lifetime for both of us but definitely for Ela. In those two months since her return home, she had many gatherings to share this experiences with her friends and the family. And I was happy to share my photos taken during that trip with 365 fans. Thank you for your companion and comments.

Photo above was taken just at the sunrise on the day I boarded the ferry to Tasmania. It took 10 hours crossing Bass Strait, and the following day I have arrived home in Huon Valley.