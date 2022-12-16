Previous
The end by gosia
Photo 703

The end

After two months on the road, in August and September this year, traveling in a motorhome with my friend from Poland, are trip started and finished in Melbourne. We covered around twelfth thousand kms, we visited Victoria, South Australia, Northern Territory, Queensland and New South Wales and seen many remote places including Uluru, West Macdonald Ranges, Kakadu, Ubirr but also the biggest cities, Sydney and Melbourne. It was a trip of a lifetime for both of us but definitely for Ela. In those two months since her return home, she had many gatherings to share this experiences with her friends and the family. And I was happy to share my photos taken during that trip with 365 fans. Thank you for your companion and comments.
Photo above was taken just at the sunrise on the day I boarded the ferry to Tasmania. It took 10 hours crossing Bass Strait, and the following day I have arrived home in Huon Valley.
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

Gosia

September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
Wylie ace
I’ve enjoyed your trip. It must be nice to be home though.
December 17th, 2022  
