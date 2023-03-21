Previous
Next
Flying foxes heaven by gosia
Photo 798

Flying foxes heaven

They are occupying several trees in the park, it is not unusual to see them flying in the middle of the day.
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Gosia

ace
@gosia
September 2022 Last year I took a much longer break from posting and following than I expected but I am back. Still living in Tasmania...
218% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Waw! quite a colony! - Fascinating to see !
April 6th, 2023  
Diana ace
What an amazing sight and shot, I have never seen one.
April 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise