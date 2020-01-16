Sign up
Photo 1866
carving it up
Not the image I was going to post today but definitely the image that you're going to get.
16th January 2020
16th Jan 20
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
1998
photos
266
followers
235
following
511% complete
1859
1860
1861
1862
1863
1864
1865
1866
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
12th January 2020 4:34pm
Tags
carving
,
sculptor
,
@graemestevens
KWind
ace
Watch are you making?? Looks interesting!
January 16th, 2020
