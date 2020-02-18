Previous
in the thick of it by graemestevens
Photo 1886

in the thick of it

In the "Goblin Forest" on the slopes of Mount Taranaki. As far as favourite places go, this is one of my favourite inland locations.

I'm also in a generous mood today so here's another image for your delectation...

Graeme Stevens

I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
