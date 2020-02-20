Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1888
sacrifice
My new lens (a rather sexy 12-50mm) arrived today so after a brief them meeting the decision was made to sacrifice the dead lens to the photography gods.
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2021
photos
266
followers
237
following
517% complete
View this month »
1881
1882
1883
1884
1885
1886
1887
1888
Latest from all albums
1882
1883
1884
1885
1886
133
1887
1888
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fire
,
lens
,
flame
,
olympus
,
smoke
,
star wars
,
storm trooper
,
stormtrooper
,
@graemestevens
,
sheer unbridled lunacy
Marnie
ace
Wisdom from Yoda you have learned.
February 20th, 2020
Joanne Diochon
ace
Ha, die disappointing lens, die!
February 20th, 2020
Rosie Kerr
ace
Oh, dear... I do own my version of this lens, so I will shed a (just one) tear for the sacrifice. Looking forward to seeing what you do with the new one and... party on, you storm troopers!
February 20th, 2020
Adi
ace
hahaha party on
February 20th, 2020
Sally Ings
ace
A fitting end. I hope that your new lens is as good to you as this one was.
February 20th, 2020
KWind
ace
That's going to be a great lens!! I'm excited for you!
February 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close