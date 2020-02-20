Previous
Next
sacrifice by graemestevens
Photo 1888

sacrifice

My new lens (a rather sexy 12-50mm) arrived today so after a brief them meeting the decision was made to sacrifice the dead lens to the photography gods.
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Graeme Stevens

ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
517% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Marnie ace
Wisdom from Yoda you have learned.
February 20th, 2020  
Joanne Diochon ace
Ha, die disappointing lens, die!
February 20th, 2020  
Rosie Kerr ace
Oh, dear... I do own my version of this lens, so I will shed a (just one) tear for the sacrifice. Looking forward to seeing what you do with the new one and... party on, you storm troopers!
February 20th, 2020  
Adi ace
hahaha party on
February 20th, 2020  
Sally Ings ace
A fitting end. I hope that your new lens is as good to you as this one was.
February 20th, 2020  
KWind ace
That's going to be a great lens!! I'm excited for you!
February 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise