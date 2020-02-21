Sign up
come up screaming
The new lens seems to work...auditioning tomorrow for the role of Town Crier.
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2022
photos
266
followers
237
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
bandage
,
tattoo
,
blood
,
self portrait
,
selfie
,
megaphone
,
@graemestevens
