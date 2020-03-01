Sign up
Photo 1898
low ride
I'm back - and I have no doubt that you'll be delighted to know that there are only a few more shots to go in this series!
1st March 2020
1st Mar 20
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2040
photos
264
followers
235
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
22nd February 2020 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
car
,
olympus
,
classic
,
classic car
,
hot rod
,
new plymouth
,
taranaki
,
@graemestevens
,
americarna
Amy Shaylor
ace
Great processing. Awesome pic.
March 1st, 2020
