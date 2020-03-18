Sign up
Photo 1910
the gift
From city streets you came with something true
From dirt and smoke you breathed in something new
And when you laid all before you, they took what you made
And threw it away, the gift that you gave
(Midge Ure, The Gift)
Pretty cool on black.
18th March 2020
18th Mar 20
1
0
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Tags
portrait
,
self portrait
,
virus
,
selfie
,
bandages
,
@graemestevens
,
covid-19
JackieR
ace
Looks like a time bomb you have there and pretty on black.
Sorry - pretty fab on black
March 18th, 2020
Sorry - pretty fab on black