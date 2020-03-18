Previous
the gift by graemestevens
Photo 1910

the gift

From city streets you came with something true
From dirt and smoke you breathed in something new
And when you laid all before you, they took what you made
And threw it away, the gift that you gave
(Midge Ure, The Gift)

Pretty cool on black.

18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Graeme Stevens

ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre.
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Looks like a time bomb you have there and pretty on black.

Sorry - pretty fab on black
March 18th, 2020  
