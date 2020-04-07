Sign up
Photo 1928
prophet
Go on, have a look on black.
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
4
2
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2076
photos
262
followers
233
following
528% complete
View this month »
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
1928
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dark
,
portrait
,
olympus
,
stitches
,
horror
,
self portrait
,
selfie
,
@graemestevens
Taffy
ace
Good grief -- just took a quick look at 365 before going to sleep and this was at the top of my feed. Must now stay up to get image out of my head and replace with puppies and flowers!
April 7th, 2020
Domenico Dodaro
ace
Yikes! What one can do for art... did it hurt?
April 7th, 2020
Krista Marson
ace
Too good
April 7th, 2020
*lynn
ace
Scary as hell. Brilliant work.
April 7th, 2020
