howl at the moon by graemestevens
Photo 1973

howl at the moon

I also pissed on all the fenceposts and took a crap on the neighbours lawn....which would go some way towards explaining why I had no time for anything other than this monstrosity.

Tomorrow I will be attempting to dry hump my own leg.
22nd May 2020 22nd May 20

Graeme Stevens

ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Issi Bannerman ace
I'm glad you don't live close to me! Lovely creative image though!
May 22nd, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
hahaha time you move into the video medium ....
May 22nd, 2020  
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Ha Ha, this is really cool, big fav
May 22nd, 2020  
