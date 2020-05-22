Sign up
Photo 1973
howl at the moon
I also pissed on all the fenceposts and took a crap on the neighbours lawn....which would go some way towards explaining why I had no time for anything other than this monstrosity.
Tomorrow I will be attempting to dry hump my own leg.
22nd May 2020
22nd May 20
3
3
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2122
photos
264
followers
232
following
1966
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
22nd May 2020 6:17pm
speaker
,
blood
,
werewolf
,
megaphone
,
wold
,
loudhailer
,
@graemestevens
Issi Bannerman
ace
I'm glad you don't live close to me! Lovely creative image though!
May 22nd, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
hahaha time you move into the video medium ....
May 22nd, 2020
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Ha Ha, this is really cool, big fav
May 22nd, 2020
