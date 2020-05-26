Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1977
variation on a theme
Mucking about with ND filters again....probably best on black I should think.
26th May 2020
26th May 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2126
photos
264
followers
232
following
541% complete
View this month »
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
1977
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
25th May 2020 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
rocks
,
weather
,
beach
,
clouds
,
olympus
,
surf
,
long exposure
,
taranaki
,
@graemestevens
Loopy-Lou
ace
Fabulous, like the pov
May 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close