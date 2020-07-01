Previous
Next
come on in, the waters fine by graemestevens
Photo 2010

come on in, the waters fine

Apart from the fact that the water is in fact cold enough to make one painfully aware of the precise location of ones nipples.
Best on black as per the rule book.
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Graeme Stevens

ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
550% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Harbie ace
Great shot!
July 1st, 2020  
Jason ace
Another super composition
July 1st, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I'm thinking not thanks 😆
July 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise