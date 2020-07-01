Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2010
come on in, the waters fine
Apart from the fact that the water is in fact cold enough to make one painfully aware of the precise location of ones nipples.
Best on black as per the rule book.
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2159
photos
263
followers
228
following
550% complete
View this month »
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
1st July 2020 5:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
sea
,
weather
,
beach
,
clouds
,
twilight
,
olympus
,
surf
,
surfer
,
seascape
,
sun set
,
cloudscape
,
taranaki
,
@graemestevens
Harbie
ace
Great shot!
July 1st, 2020
Jason
ace
Another super composition
July 1st, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I'm thinking not thanks 😆
July 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close