observe as we approach, we have not come to save by graemestevens
Photo 2011

observe as we approach, we have not come to save

Possibly better on black.
Definitely better from another room.
Amazing with your eyes closed.
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Graeme Stevens

ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Hi, Graeme! Still creative and weird and ever I see (eyes wide open). And as always, I love what you do--coolio!
July 2nd, 2020  
Jason ace
Auditioning for bit parts in “ Name of the Rose “. Seriously like it..... Aspect ratio spot on.
July 2nd, 2020  
