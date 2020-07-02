Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2011
observe as we approach, we have not come to save
Possibly better on black.
Definitely better from another room.
Amazing with your eyes closed.
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2160
photos
264
followers
228
following
550% complete
View this month »
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
mask
,
olympus
,
smoke
,
horror
,
skull
,
self portrait
,
selfie
,
gas mask
,
@graemestevens
,
triple selfie
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Hi, Graeme! Still creative and weird and ever I see (eyes wide open). And as always, I love what you do--coolio!
July 2nd, 2020
Jason
ace
Auditioning for bit parts in “ Name of the Rose “. Seriously like it..... Aspect ratio spot on.
July 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close