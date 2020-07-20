Previous
suck it up princess by graemestevens
Photo 2028

suck it up princess

"one size fits all" according to the packaging...unless you're a grown ass man, in which case you have to run the scissors up the back of your dress just to get your rump strapped in for the ride.
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Graeme Stevens

ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
555% complete

View this month

Photo Details

Nadiya Bilovodenko
Great Art work!!!
July 20th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Now I've seen it all! Nice dress!
July 20th, 2020  
*lynn ace
Nice outfit, looks like it's melting though. Your editing skills are amazing.
July 20th, 2020  
