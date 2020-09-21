Sign up
Photo 2064
gunslinger
We've been away (again) for a few days, visiting a couple of sickeningly artistic friends...I really must make more effort to keep up.
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
0
0
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2213
photos
250
followers
219
following
565% complete
View this month »
2057
2058
2059
2060
2061
2062
2063
2064
Views
5
Album
365
Tags
portrait
,
mask
,
olympus
,
self portrait
,
gun
,
ink
,
pistol
,
selfie
,
gas mask
,
@graemestevens
