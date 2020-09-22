Sign up
Photo 2065
wrong
best on black if one has the time or inclination, what what.
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2214
photos
250
followers
219
following
2058
2059
2060
2061
2062
2063
2064
2065
Tags
portrait
paint
self portrait
ink
selfie
@graemestevens
moni kozi
whoa! splendid!
September 22nd, 2020
