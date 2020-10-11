Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2083
survival is my victory
Sea of Hurt
I feel the waves of pain
And now the tides
Coming in again
I'm caught in a vicious cycle of despair
Give me the courage to face another day
Oh, sing a song of joy
Sweet childhood
Never desert me
Time for celebration
Overcome with a sense of elation
I'll never let you get to me
Survival is my victory
(Killing Joke, You'll Never Get to Me)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oh2qUADNZCU
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
5
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Graeme Stevens
ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2232
photos
248
followers
218
following
570% complete
View this month »
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
2083
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
11th October 2020 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
tattoo
,
olympus
,
tattoos
,
self portrait
,
monochrome
,
selfie
,
bnw
,
@graemestevens
Lesley Wright
ace
I love this
October 11th, 2020
Annie D
ace
all the interesting details
October 11th, 2020
☠northy
ace
You look.... intense!
October 11th, 2020
Spanner
Awesome.
October 11th, 2020
PhotoCrazy
ace
Oh my, cool!
October 11th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close