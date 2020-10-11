Previous
survival is my victory by graemestevens
Photo 2083

survival is my victory

Sea of Hurt
I feel the waves of pain
And now the tides
Coming in again
I'm caught in a vicious cycle of despair
Give me the courage to face another day

Oh, sing a song of joy
Sweet childhood
Never desert me
Time for celebration

Overcome with a sense of elation
I'll never let you get to me
Survival is my victory
(Killing Joke, You'll Never Get to Me)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oh2qUADNZCU
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Graeme Stevens

ace
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
570% complete

Lesley Wright ace
I love this
October 11th, 2020  
Annie D ace
all the interesting details
October 11th, 2020  
☠northy ace
You look.... intense!
October 11th, 2020  
Spanner
Awesome.
October 11th, 2020  
PhotoCrazy ace
Oh my, cool!
October 11th, 2020  
