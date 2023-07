she is beauty, she is grace

Flick has had a few improvements since I last posted an image of her, not least of which is a new 1275 head, so we’re a bit quicker now. That directly led to us discovering that at approximately 100km/hr the bonnet pops open, so rather than travelling at 98 we’ve opted for some leather bonnet straps and buckles to hold her mouth closed. And of course there’s the suspiciously large driving lights…