bloody hell dave! by graemestevens
bloody hell dave!

stop nickin’ parts or we’ll never get this thing off the ground!
8th July 2023 8th Jul 23

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Jane Pittenger ace
They do look pissed
July 8th, 2023  
guttersnieprebecca
you dropped something
July 8th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
But what do they want to get off the ground?
July 8th, 2023  
