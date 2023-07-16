Sign up
Photo 2295
it’s rock ‘n’ roll baby
i meant to post this one for the Five Plus Two “air guitar” theme but I got confused (as often happens) and here we are…
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
11th July 2023 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
guitar
,
mask
,
selfie
,
“self
,
portrait”
,
@graemestevens
,
man”
,
bagman
,
“bag
