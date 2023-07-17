Previous
well that’s just silly! by graemestevens
well that’s just silly!

people who take pot shots at other people behind their backs are just doodle-bums and poopy heads
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
Annie D ace
nothing worse than doodle-bums and poopy heads - go get 'em cowboy :)
July 17th, 2023  
