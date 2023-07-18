Sign up
Previous
Photo 2297
monument
Kaiwharawhara, Whanganui Beach
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
3
2
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2297
photos
188
followers
177
following
629% complete
2290
2291
2292
2293
2294
2295
2296
2297
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
18th July 2023 12:35pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
sand
,
and
,
nature
,
sea
,
beach
,
ocean
,
clouds
,
olympus
,
surf
,
monochrome
,
stump
,
bnw
,
seascape
,
cloudscape
,
“black
,
white”
,
@graemestevens
,
“tree
,
stump”
Maggiemae
ace
Your b&w's are so good in focus! You can almost see every grain of sand! fav
July 18th, 2023
Christina
ace
Superb! Like a monument to nature
July 18th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful!
July 18th, 2023
