Previous
Photo 2378
difficult shapes and passive rhythms (4)
This would be my favourite from this outing, but if you don’t want to look at this, you could look at my image for the Five Plus Two theme of “And The Winner Is”…I’ll even give you a link to click because that’s the kind of guy I am:
https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2023-11-26
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
3
2
Graeme Stevens
@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
2378
photos
183
followers
171
following
651% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
23rd November 2023 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
rocks
,
clouds
,
olympus
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
bnw
,
@graemestevens
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous rock formation
November 25th, 2023
Loopy-Lou
Awesome, great capture
November 25th, 2023
Chris Cook
ace
I can see why, such a thoughtful composition. Everything works together with no extraneous detail. I really like the way the striations in the rock stand out. Excellent editing job.
November 25th, 2023
