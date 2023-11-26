Previous
difficult shapes and passive rhythms (4) by graemestevens
Photo 2378

difficult shapes and passive rhythms (4)

This would be my favourite from this outing, but if you don’t want to look at this, you could look at my image for the Five Plus Two theme of “And The Winner Is”…I’ll even give you a link to click because that’s the kind of guy I am:

https://365project.org/fiveplustwo/365/2023-11-26
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Graeme Stevens

@graemestevens
I am a confirmed and certifiable nutbar with a penchant for skulls, bones, blood, guts, fire and anything slightly peculiar and mostly bizarre. I also...
651% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Fabulous rock formation
November 25th, 2023  
Loopy-Lou
Awesome, great capture
November 25th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
I can see why, such a thoughtful composition. Everything works together with no extraneous detail. I really like the way the striations in the rock stand out. Excellent editing job.
November 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise