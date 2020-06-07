Sign up
Photo 2400
Sweet Juicy Promise
Warm summer breezes nudging the humidity against the fuzz of the peach on a tree promise a sweet juicy fruit harvest as soon as they turn from green to dark yellow with a blush of red.
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4084
photos
126
followers
55
following
2393
2394
2395
2396
2397
2398
2399
2400
Views
3
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
7th June 2020 3:44pm
Tags
green
,
food
,
leaf
