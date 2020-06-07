Previous
Sweet Juicy Promise by grammyn
Sweet Juicy Promise

Warm summer breezes nudging the humidity against the fuzz of the peach on a tree promise a sweet juicy fruit harvest as soon as they turn from green to dark yellow with a blush of red.
7th June 2020

