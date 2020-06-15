Previous
Next
Sitting On Top of the World by grammyn
Photo 2408

Sitting On Top of the World

For the song title challenge https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=APnzhb3evSc and the six word story. There were several options for what kind of bird this is, a hawk a kite or possibley an osprey. I know someone will tell me what this Alabama birdis.
15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
659% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I remember that song! A bird on the top is worth two in the bush!
June 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise