Photo 2413
Macro and Collage
I spent more time than I wanted trying to get something for the tag challenge and in the end not really satisfied with the results. It looks like it was only one photo cropped differently to me but it really was five different photos
20th June 2020
20th Jun 20
2
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4098
photos
128
followers
57
following
2406
2407
2408
2409
2410
2411
2412
2413
Tags
red
,
food
,
collage
,
tag-challenge-170
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I like it- I like the bold contrast of red, white and black edges in particular. I can see that it's 5 different photos but because they're all taken from a similar vantage point it gives you the feeling it's one photo cropped 5 ways. Or maybe I'm wrong about that!
June 20th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
A great collage, I see they are different tomatoes, too!
June 21st, 2020
