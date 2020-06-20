Previous
Macro and Collage by grammyn
Macro and Collage

I spent more time than I wanted trying to get something for the tag challenge and in the end not really satisfied with the results. It looks like it was only one photo cropped differently to me but it really was five different photos
20th June 2020 20th Jun 20

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I like it- I like the bold contrast of red, white and black edges in particular. I can see that it's 5 different photos but because they're all taken from a similar vantage point it gives you the feeling it's one photo cropped 5 ways. Or maybe I'm wrong about that!
June 20th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
A great collage, I see they are different tomatoes, too!
June 21st, 2020  
