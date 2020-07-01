Previous
By Dawn's Early Light by grammyn
By Dawn's Early Light

As I sat trying to find some motivation to begin my workout, I was struck by the light and shadows on the wall. I debated whether it was photo worthy or not and after my short workout l decided it was so went for the shot.
katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Leslie ace
Love all the shadows . Especially the lamp with attitude
July 1st, 2020  
