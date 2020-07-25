Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2448
Portent
I love a good thunderstorm and these clouds promise a night of rolling thunder and lots of rain.
I wonder if any of you can see the face in the middle of the dark cloud?
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4139
photos
133
followers
57
following
670% complete
View this month »
2441
2442
2443
2444
2445
2446
2447
2448
Latest from all albums
2443
2444
2445
847
2446
844
2447
2448
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
25th July 2020 6:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cloud
,
trees
Francoise
ace
I see several (faces). I've been meaning to say thank-you for your regular visits to my project. They have been much appreciated despite the fact that I don't get around to reciprocating much. i think I look forward to your reactions as much as I do to making new pictures!
July 26th, 2020
Marilyn Wigen
I hope these clouds perform as expected. They should, since you did such a great job of framing them!
July 26th, 2020
Kathy Burzynski
Nice, sure beats those a boring sky.
July 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close