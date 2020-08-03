Sign up
Photo 2457
Outstanding In His Field
The minimal challenge is nature that tells a story. This one might be pushing the interpretation a bit but it is all I have for today!
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
katy
ace
@grammyn
4148
photos
133
followers
57
following
2450
2451
2452
2453
2454
2455
2456
2457
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
3rd August 2020 6:42pm
green
,
minimal
,
minimal-13
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I think it works- and it's definitely minimal in mho.
August 4th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Well it does tell a story! This farmer is careful with his bales!
August 4th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
I like this Katy.
August 4th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Creative interpretation.
August 4th, 2020
