Night Stalker

This just might possibly be the lirtle squirrel that was stealing stuffing out of one of my patio chairs not too long ago. It is the second night in a row my husband has seen him running past our back door. I went out to see where he went and he had perched on this trellis that my huband built for some of our roses. Since I needed a photo for the day I ran inside for the camera hoping he would still be there when I returned and he was. I got several shots before he decided to move on.