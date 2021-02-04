Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2642
In the Country
We had sun in the morning but I putzed around until the afternoon after it became cloudy again so this one has less contrast than I wanted.
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4346
photos
139
followers
55
following
723% complete
View this month »
2635
2636
2637
2638
2639
2640
2641
2642
Latest from all albums
2636
2637
2638
856
2639
2640
2641
2642
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
4th February 2021 2:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
house
,
landscape
,
for2021
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It still has some very nice black and white qualities- I like the fading edges of the trees.
February 5th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close