Photo 2664
Conquer Your Obstacles
Evidently following the rules of line, form, texture, and light were more than I wanted to deal with today for the Flash of Red challenge. Instead I wanted to play with the Five Plus Two challenge. I could have taken another photo ........but why?
26th February 2021
26th Feb 21
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
Tags
b&w
,
selfie
,
nik
,
theme-blackwhite
,
silverefex-fullspectruminverse
,
for2021
,
fiveplustwo-triptychstory
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Well... you are getting into SHAPE in this collage!
February 27th, 2021
