Previous
Next
Conquer Your Obstacles by grammyn
Photo 2664

Conquer Your Obstacles

Evidently following the rules of line, form, texture, and light were more than I wanted to deal with today for the Flash of Red challenge. Instead I wanted to play with the Five Plus Two challenge. I could have taken another photo ........but why?
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
729% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Well... you are getting into SHAPE in this collage!
February 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise