There IS NEVER A Dull Moment by grammyn
There IS NEVER A Dull Moment

Not content to have tried to cut off a finger last fall, the Grand Chap tried for a whole hand this time.One of his power tools in his woodworking shop bucked and cut across the back of his other hand severing tendons and shattering bones in one finger and breaking them in two others. He severed tendons as well and required surgery.

Bones set, pins in place, and tendons re-attached we came home the same day as the surgery but have several weeks of recovery time while he learns how to function with only one hand for now. I have been quite occupied with trying to figure that out with him. Knowing it could have been so much worse we are happy to know that it is only temporary and he will eventually have almost full use of his hand once again!
Dawn ace
Oh dear that looks nasty , but maybe a bit lucky too wishing himself a speedy recovery .
June 14th, 2021  
amyK ace
I am glad the hand will be okay eventually. Best wishes for a smooth recovery. How scary that must have been!
June 14th, 2021  
Leslie ace
Holy Cow ...this scared the crap out of me . I can only imagine how you felt and your poor husband. Bad bad power tool !!!!!! Never a dull moment and so happy he will still have use of his hand.
June 14th, 2021  
Wyomingsister
Aaakk! Reminds me of another injury prone gentleman who did similar things! Best wishes for speedy healing as I am certain he's not a patient patient!! And about the photo...ick!!
June 14th, 2021  
Francoise ace
Ouch. So sorry this happened.
June 14th, 2021  
Simply Amanda
Oh no. So sorry. Hugs.
June 14th, 2021  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Oh wow- yikes- thank goodness I can scroll past the picture! Praying the Grand Chap will not have too much discomfort while his hand mends and thanking the Lord it was not more severe.
June 14th, 2021  
