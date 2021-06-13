There IS NEVER A Dull Moment

Not content to have tried to cut off a finger last fall, the Grand Chap tried for a whole hand this time.One of his power tools in his woodworking shop bucked and cut across the back of his other hand severing tendons and shattering bones in one finger and breaking them in two others. He severed tendons as well and required surgery.



Bones set, pins in place, and tendons re-attached we came home the same day as the surgery but have several weeks of recovery time while he learns how to function with only one hand for now. I have been quite occupied with trying to figure that out with him. Knowing it could have been so much worse we are happy to know that it is only temporary and he will eventually have almost full use of his hand once again!