Boot Camp

I work out five days a week at this boot camp. This morning we were doing a circuit and I took this rather poor photo while I was doing a 45 second wall sit. There were six stations and we had to do four rounds.
Shutterbug ace
That really looks like fun….after you catch your breath.
June 26th, 2021  
amyK ace
Nice capture of all the action! I feel a little tired just looking at the photo! (I probably should go rest now!) :)
June 26th, 2021  
Leslie ace
Wow I had no idea you did this. That's amazing and you're amazing. Love the photo and how it shows the motion happening. I definitely need something like this.
June 26th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
You work out 5 day a week? wow.
June 26th, 2021  
