Photo 2782
Boot Camp
I work out five days a week at this boot camp. This morning we were doing a circuit and I took this rather poor photo while I was doing a 45 second wall sit. There were six stations and we had to do four rounds.
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
4
1
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now in my ninth year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4496
photos
154
followers
55
following
762% complete
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
25th June 2021 5:46am
Privacy
Public
Tags
people
Shutterbug
ace
That really looks like fun….after you catch your breath.
June 26th, 2021
amyK
ace
Nice capture of all the action! I feel a little tired just looking at the photo! (I probably should go rest now!) :)
June 26th, 2021
Leslie
ace
Wow I had no idea you did this. That's amazing and you're amazing. Love the photo and how it shows the motion happening. I definitely need something like this.
June 26th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
You work out 5 day a week? wow.
June 26th, 2021
