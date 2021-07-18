Sign up
Photo 2805
Just How Many Do You Need?!
My husband has several grinders in his workshop and it definitely begs the question!
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
4
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4520
photos
153
followers
55
following
768% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
18th July 2021 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tools
,
sixws-120
Mary Siegle
ace
Wow! What a set-up!
July 19th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Good shot of his set-up.
July 19th, 2021
Wyomingsister
Ah, I have given this very question much thought regarding some of my own possessions. The response I have arrived at is, "How many are there?" Whatever the answer to that might be, is the response to the original question!! All of them!!
July 19th, 2021
Kathy
ace
Let's see. Two hands, 10 fingers. I see an anvil stuck in there? Hard to use at that angle. (DH was a blacksmith)
July 19th, 2021
