Just How Many Do You Need?! by grammyn
Photo 2805

Just How Many Do You Need?!

My husband has several grinders in his workshop and it definitely begs the question!
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Mary Siegle ace
Wow! What a set-up!
July 19th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Good shot of his set-up.
July 19th, 2021  
Wyomingsister
Ah, I have given this very question much thought regarding some of my own possessions. The response I have arrived at is, "How many are there?" Whatever the answer to that might be, is the response to the original question!! All of them!!
July 19th, 2021  
Kathy ace
Let's see. Two hands, 10 fingers. I see an anvil stuck in there? Hard to use at that angle. (DH was a blacksmith)
July 19th, 2021  
