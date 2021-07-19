Previous
Banana Spider by grammyn
Banana Spider

I discovered this one outside my workout place. Females are usually 1-3 inches/2.5-7.6 centimeters and this one was that large. They are known to like high humidity and the 97% we had this morning seems to confirm that.
