We Just Disagree by grammyn
Photo 2857

We Just Disagree

I saw these two this morning on my walk and thought it fit the song title nicely. In truth they were not disagreeing at all but it certainly looks like it .

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p8_FOQ7-P30
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

