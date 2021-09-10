Sign up
Photo 2859
Turn On Your Night Light Baby
Asomewhat unproductive day with little thought for photography leaves me with this uninspired image from my yard that still manages to fill two challenges.
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
0
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year.
4577
photos
156
followers
55
following
2852
2853
2854
2855
2856
2857
2858
2859
Views
5
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
10th September 2021 7:28pm
b&w
,
light
,
nik
,
silverefex-fullcontrastandstructure
,
technique118
,
sixws-122
