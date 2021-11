Had fun playing with the WWYD photo. Here is the original https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45842/wwyd208-is-now-underway! Everything, except the bench which was from the 207 WWYD challenge, is from pictures I have taken over the years. The sheep was from Lebanon in 2013 and the oreo cow was from Idaho or Montana in 2012 and everything else is from Alabama. It also works for the composite 41 challenge so I am including that as well.