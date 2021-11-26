Previous
Next
Quiet Corner by grammyn
Photo 2936

Quiet Corner

Yesterday was a crazy busy day so I spent today relaxing and recovering. This looked so peaceful to me that I decided to make it my shot of the day. Besides I never got out of my house slippers to go outside for a photo.
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

katy

ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
804% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise