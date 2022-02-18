Previous
Lean Into Spring by grammyn
Photo 3020

Lean Into Spring

Someone gave me a pot of tulips for my birthday earlier and I noticed the nice shape of this one as it sat on my table today. I will plant them when all the blooms are gone and hope they come up again next year
