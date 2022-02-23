Sign up
Photo 3025
Eastern Gray
Black and white emphasizing shape. This little squirrel is in great shape as are all his buddies because they keep stealing the bird food even though I put food out for them too.
23rd February 2022
23rd Feb 22
3
0
katy
ace
@grammyn
I started in July 2011 and am now starting my eleventh year. How is that possible?! l have taken a couple of...
4748
photos
157
followers
54
following
828% complete
View this month »
3018
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
Year Two and Beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX40 HS
Taken
23rd February 2022 7:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
animal
,
lowkey
,
for2022
Shutterbug
ace
They are so smart. It’s very hard to keep them away from bird food.
February 24th, 2022
Kathy
ace
Big almond shaped eyes.
February 24th, 2022
Milanie
ace
I had 3 working at a time this morning - I'd give them a little bit then open the door - they'd jump down, wait 3 minutes, and get right back to business! The birds were good about going for the leftovers on the ground. Nice low key shot of this busy guy
February 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
