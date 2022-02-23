Previous
Eastern Gray by grammyn
Photo 3025

Eastern Gray

Black and white emphasizing shape. This little squirrel is in great shape as are all his buddies because they keep stealing the bird food even though I put food out for them too.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Shutterbug ace
They are so smart. It’s very hard to keep them away from bird food.
February 24th, 2022  
Kathy ace
Big almond shaped eyes.
February 24th, 2022  
Milanie ace
I had 3 working at a time this morning - I'd give them a little bit then open the door - they'd jump down, wait 3 minutes, and get right back to business! The birds were good about going for the leftovers on the ground. Nice low key shot of this busy guy
February 24th, 2022  
